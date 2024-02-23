Redburn Atlantic Lowers MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) to Sell

Redburn Atlantic cut shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Redburn Atlantic currently has $470.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $620.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MSCI. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of MSCI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $578.21.

MSCI stock opened at $565.47 on Tuesday. MSCI has a twelve month low of $451.55 and a twelve month high of $617.39. The company has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $562.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $534.47.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The business had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in MSCI by 5,600.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

