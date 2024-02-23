Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Snowflake (SNOW)

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/22/2024 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $185.00 to $225.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/21/2024 – Snowflake was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/21/2024 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $225.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2024 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $230.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2024 – Snowflake was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $214.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $212.00.

2/13/2024 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/5/2024 – Snowflake was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/2/2024 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $190.00 to $223.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2024 – Snowflake had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $212.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2024 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $210.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2024 – Snowflake was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $198.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2024 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/8/2024 – Snowflake had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2024 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2024 – Snowflake was downgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

1/2/2024 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/28/2023 – Snowflake was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $5.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,366,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,136,520. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.96 and its 200 day moving average is $175.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.56 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The stock has a market cap of $75.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Snowflake Inc alerts:

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $35,738,569.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 725,067 shares in the company, valued at $166,765,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,738,569.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 631,846 shares of company stock worth $125,943,507. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $838,455,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,830 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,235 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $226,302,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 19.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,014 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.