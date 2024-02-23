Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Snowflake (SNOW)

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

  • 2/22/2024 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $185.00 to $225.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/21/2024 – Snowflake was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
  • 2/21/2024 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $225.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/20/2024 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $230.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/15/2024 – Snowflake was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $214.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $212.00.
  • 2/13/2024 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 2/5/2024 – Snowflake was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
  • 2/2/2024 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $190.00 to $223.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 1/22/2024 – Snowflake had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $212.00 price target on the stock.
  • 1/16/2024 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $210.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/12/2024 – Snowflake was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $198.00 price target on the stock.
  • 1/9/2024 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 1/8/2024 – Snowflake had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.
  • 1/5/2024 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.
  • 1/4/2024 – Snowflake was downgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.
  • 1/2/2024 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 12/28/2023 – Snowflake was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $5.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,366,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,136,520. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.96 and its 200 day moving average is $175.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.56 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The stock has a market cap of $75.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOWGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $35,738,569.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 725,067 shares in the company, valued at $166,765,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,738,569.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 631,846 shares of company stock worth $125,943,507. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $838,455,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,830 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,235 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $226,302,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 19.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,014 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Stories

