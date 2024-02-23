Realty Income (NYSE:O) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.130-4.210 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Realty Income also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.13 to $4.21 EPS.

O stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.93. 605,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,739,324. The company has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $65.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.45%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.29.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 180,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Realty Income by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 960,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,137,000 after purchasing an additional 19,746 shares in the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $3,697,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

