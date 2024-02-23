RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $271.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $272.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.91 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $152.90 and a 1-year high of $264.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

