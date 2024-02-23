RB Global (TSE:RBA) Trading Up 7.2%

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA)’s share price shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$101.43 and last traded at C$98.88. 108,073 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 128,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$92.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on RB Global from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on RB Global from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on RB Global from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

RB Global Trading Up 8.3 %

RB Global Cuts Dividend

The company has a market cap of C$18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 73.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$87.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$86.42.

The company also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $1.431 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 106.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RB Global news, Senior Officer Darren Watt sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.94, for a total value of C$29,673.00. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

