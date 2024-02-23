RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $68.40, but opened at $71.00. RB Global shares last traded at $73.35, with a volume of 617,934 shares traded.

The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. RB Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. RB Global’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on RB Global from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in RB Global by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,320,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,007,000 after buying an additional 977,171 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in RB Global by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in RB Global by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 982,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,550,000 after buying an additional 305,111 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in RB Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,131,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in RB Global by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 757,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,336,000 after purchasing an additional 31,335 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RB Global Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.83.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

