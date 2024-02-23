Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $119.43

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $119.43 and last traded at $118.82, with a volume of 57379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

Get Raymond James alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RJF

Raymond James Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.65 and a 200-day moving average of $106.23.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,687 shares of company stock worth $727,008. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Raymond James

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

(Get Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.