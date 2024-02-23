Raymond James Lowers Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) to Outperform

Raymond James lowered shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $85.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $68.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Natera from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.85.

Get Natera alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NTRA

Natera Trading Up 2.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $71.15 on Tuesday. Natera has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $71.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other Natera news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $111,828.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,606.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $291,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 474,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,639,537.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $111,828.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,606.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 842,607 shares of company stock worth $51,337,576 in the last three months. 9.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $1,168,000. Systematic Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Natera by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,971,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $687,280,000 after acquiring an additional 588,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.