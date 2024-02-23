Radio Caca One Day Volume Reaches $8.24 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $56.33 million and $8.24 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,738,338,505 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

