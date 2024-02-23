Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for The Middleby Co. Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Middleby in a report released on Wednesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.74. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $10.07 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS.
Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.21. Middleby had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Middleby Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $150.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Middleby has a 52 week low of $109.59 and a 52 week high of $158.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middleby
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Middleby during the first quarter worth approximately $821,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Middleby by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Middleby by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Middleby by 136.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Middleby during the first quarter worth approximately $21,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.
Middleby Company Profile
The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.
