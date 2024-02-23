Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Selective Insurance Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SIGI. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Shares of SIGI opened at $101.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.56. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $108.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 186.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

