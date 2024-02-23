Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for GSK plc Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:GSK)

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of GSK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the pharmaceutical company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for GSK’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GSK’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE:GSK opened at $42.16 on Friday. GSK has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $42.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.48 and its 200-day moving average is $37.06. The firm has a market cap of $86.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.3564 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSK

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in GSK by 255.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,690,026 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526,736 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,281,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in GSK by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in GSK by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after buying an additional 2,316,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,232,000. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

