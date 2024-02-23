Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.26) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.23). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.96) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.99) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.86 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $21.26 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ALNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.79.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $162.81 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $218.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.73 and a beta of 0.43.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $439.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.38 million. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.68) EPS.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

