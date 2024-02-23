Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PULM opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmatrix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 13,548 shares during the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

