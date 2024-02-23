Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock Holdings Lifted by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 501.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 27,173 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.67. 465,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $110.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.21.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

