Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Provident Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Provident Financial Price Performance

Shares of PROV opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average of $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $98.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.44.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $9.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Provident Financial by 49,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Provident Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

See Also

