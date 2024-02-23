Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Prothena from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Prothena from $129.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $26.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average is $41.16. Prothena has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.25.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 160.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -4.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $185,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $525,950 over the last 90 days. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

