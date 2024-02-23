Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives $34.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.90.

PRVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Privia Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRVA

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $229,171.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,464,533 shares in the company, valued at $125,848,194.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $287,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,474,484 shares in the company, valued at $131,223,381.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $229,171.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,464,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 57.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 201.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,938,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,944,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319,052 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $237,364,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,811,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,996,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,218 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 138.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

PRVA opened at $19.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.79. Privia Health Group has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80.

About Privia Health Group

(Get Free Report

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.