PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,341 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 602,706.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,853 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 41.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,294,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,580,000 after buying an additional 959,849 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries stock opened at $143.38 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.76. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.93.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

