POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,057 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of POSCO worth $31,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in POSCO by 56.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in POSCO during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in POSCO during the second quarter valued at $84,000. CWM LLC raised its position in POSCO by 11.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in POSCO by 187.5% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKX stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.88. The stock had a trading volume of 12,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.20. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.65 and a 1-year high of $133.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.41 and a 200 day moving average of $93.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a $0.4683 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. POSCO’s payout ratio is currently 21.50%.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

