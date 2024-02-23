Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $42.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $43.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.13.

POR opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average of $42.18.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.21 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,022.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,105,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,184 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 86.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,554,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,890 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $49,763,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,437,000 after purchasing an additional 986,445 shares during the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

