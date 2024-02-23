Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (PLYM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Plymouth Industrial REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 1,285.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.62. The stock had a trading volume of 13,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,926. The company has a market capitalization of $978.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.26, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.14. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,148,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,862,000 after buying an additional 83,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,179,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,192,000 after buying an additional 357,899 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 15.9% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,512,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,790,000 after buying an additional 344,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,168,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,158,000 after buying an additional 49,734 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 9.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after buying an additional 102,069 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

