PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 9.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 21.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. 26.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $5.01. The company has a market cap of $293.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

