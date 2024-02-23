PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.75.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.
Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $5.01. The company has a market cap of $293.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83.
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.
