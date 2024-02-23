Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLNT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $63.49 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $84.48. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.67.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 102.85% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $285.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Craig R. Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Planet Fitness news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig R. Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.15 per share, for a total transaction of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,940.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,375,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,433,000 after buying an additional 1,308,347 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,814,000 after acquiring an additional 174,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

