Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.500-0.580 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $226.0 million-$236.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $230.0 million. Photronics also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.50-0.58 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Photronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Photronics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PLAB

Photronics Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.89. The company had a trading volume of 443,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.41. Photronics has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $34.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average is $24.46.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Photronics will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Photronics by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 257,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after buying an additional 146,157 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Photronics by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 67,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Photronics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,449,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,963,000 after purchasing an additional 128,365 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Photronics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 52,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

(Get Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.