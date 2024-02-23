Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PECO)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 208.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average is $34.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $37.92.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth $48,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

