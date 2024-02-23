Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Director Robert W. Pease Buys 682 Shares

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $146.62 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $149.52. The firm has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSX. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

