Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Director Robert W. Pease Buys 682 Shares

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Phillips 66 Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of PSX stock opened at $146.62 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $149.52. The firm has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Phillips 66 Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.15%.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
