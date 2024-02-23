Personal CFO Solutions LLC Trims Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,843,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,129,000 after acquiring an additional 532,923 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 129,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 79,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 428,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after buying an additional 18,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 339,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.08. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $35.14.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,338.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,847. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.