Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 695 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.06. 234,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,979,617. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.40 and its 200 day moving average is $72.90. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
