Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 152 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,107,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,528,000 after acquiring an additional 277,909 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 558.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 369,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,176,000 after acquiring an additional 313,403 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,347,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,044,000 after acquiring an additional 57,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 14,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $86.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,546,549. The stock has a market cap of $142.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.67.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,172,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,172,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

