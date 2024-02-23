Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $891,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,435 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,756,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,354,009,000 after acquiring an additional 334,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,486,871 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,495,927,000 after buying an additional 386,276 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,028,061 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,440,962,000 after buying an additional 1,152,907 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.10. The stock had a trading volume of 730,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,539,276. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.23. The firm has a market cap of $130.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Johnson Rice downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.61.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

