Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $831,000 Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,597 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 18.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 24.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,410,163 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $158,950,000 after acquiring an additional 470,592 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,179 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 62,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,841,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STX remained flat at $88.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,001. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $92.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Seagate Technology

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $112,503.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,025,763.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,994 shares of company stock worth $6,547,701 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.