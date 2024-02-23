Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $767,000 Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Zoetis by 3.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,143,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,804,000 after purchasing an additional 196,771 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 748,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,216,000 after buying an additional 52,448 shares in the last quarter. Longbow Finance SA raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 57,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,952,000 after buying an additional 20,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 254,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,292,000 after buying an additional 15,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.14. 283,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,644. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.03 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.08 and a 200-day moving average of $183.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,786 shares of company stock valued at $748,470. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.33.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

