Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 6,392 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned about 0.26% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 62.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 31.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 424.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPSE stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.92. 1,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,663. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $44.88. The company has a market cap of $433.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.01.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

