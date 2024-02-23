Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,928 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,095,000 after purchasing an additional 740,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $204.24. 140,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.79 and its 200 day moving average is $193.97. The company has a market capitalization of $100.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.86 and a 1-year high of $204.61.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

