Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,393 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of EOG stock traded down $5.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.91. 1,103,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,045,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $136.79.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EOG

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.