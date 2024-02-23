Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen Sells 684 Shares

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $47,223.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Perficient Price Performance

Shares of PRFT opened at $69.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.09. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $96.93.

Get Perficient alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Perficient by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Perficient

About Perficient

(Get Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.