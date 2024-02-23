Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen Sells 684 Shares

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $47,223.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Perficient Price Performance
Shares of PRFT opened at $69.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.09. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $96.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Perficient by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.
About Perficient
Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.
