Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.16% from the company’s current price.

PEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Penumbra from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.83.

Shares of NYSE PEN traded down $22.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,775. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.54. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $180.93 and a 52 week high of $348.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 237.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $284.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $135,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,094,871.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $33,961.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,091.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $135,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,094,871.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 835 shares of company stock worth $190,866 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Penumbra by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

