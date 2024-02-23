Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $289.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.26% from the stock’s current price.

PEN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $284.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Penumbra from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.58.

Penumbra Stock Down 7.0 %

PEN stock traded down $18.31 on Friday, reaching $244.37. 708,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,047. Penumbra has a one year low of $180.93 and a one year high of $348.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.68 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.54.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $284.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $135,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,094,871.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $33,961.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $954,091.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $135,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,094,871.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 835 shares of company stock valued at $190,866 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Penumbra in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Articles

