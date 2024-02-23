PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Stacey D. Stewart Sells 839 Shares

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) Director Stacey D. Stewart sold 839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $11,536.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

PMT opened at $14.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.38%.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PMT shares. B. Riley increased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Further Reading

