Peggy Maes Sells 1,000 Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Stock

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $55,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sylvamo Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Sylvamo stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.98. Sylvamo Co. has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $57.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.92.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.34. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

SLVM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sylvamo from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Sylvamo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sylvamo

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 389.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

