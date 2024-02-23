Patrick E. Bowe Sells 34,597 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 34,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $1,918,749.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,741.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Andersons Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $52.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.67. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.69 and a fifty-two week high of $58.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.10.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.85%.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Andersons in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Andersons has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Andersons

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Andersons by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Andersons in the second quarter worth about $330,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Andersons by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Andersons by 14.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

Featured Stories

