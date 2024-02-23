Pan American Silver Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

Pan American Silver has a dividend payout ratio of 62.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pan American Silver to earn $0.24 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 166.7%.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 0.5 %

PAAS stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.57. 562,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,171,719. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $669.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 123.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

