Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells $1,178,500.00 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $1,178,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,743,166.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shyam Sankar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $729,200.00.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 62,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 482,171 shares during the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

