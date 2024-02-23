Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells $1,178,500.00 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $1,178,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,743,166.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shyam Sankar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 12th, Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $729,200.00.
Palantir Technologies Price Performance
Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 62,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 482,171 shares during the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Palantir Technologies Company Profile
Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Novavax’s dispute resolution and upcoming earnings call
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Dell Technologies breaks out ahead of earnings release
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.