Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter.
Shares of PCRX stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $25.93 and a 1-year high of $48.60.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Torno Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
