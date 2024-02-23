Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 57.56%. The company had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.16 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott A. Green acquired 53,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,036.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 830,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,655.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 70,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,086. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 4,003.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 231,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 226,172 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 134,169 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 85,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

