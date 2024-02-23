Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 36.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGN traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,396. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OGN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Organon & Co.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

