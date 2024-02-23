Orchid (OXT) Price Up 13.3% Over Last 7 Days

Orchid (OXT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Orchid has a market capitalization of $119.67 million and $8.00 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orchid has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Orchid

OXT is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

