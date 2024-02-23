Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Orange Price Performance

ORAN stock opened at $11.66 on Monday. Orange has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Orange by 384.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 70,455 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Orange by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 14.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Orange by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Orange

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

