Optiver Holding B.V. Sells 23,082 Shares of Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO)

Optiver Holding B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Free Report) by 68.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,082 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Evotec were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Evotec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Evotec stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,909. Evotec SE has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

